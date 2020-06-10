Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

UA stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

