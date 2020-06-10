UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

