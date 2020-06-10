Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 325.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $3,103,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,229.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 302,847 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

