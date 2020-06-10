Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 26 ($0.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 55 ($0.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68 ($0.87).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.31 ($3.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

In other news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £12,404.86 ($15,788.29).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

