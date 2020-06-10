Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Tucows stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Tucows has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $67.32.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bret Fausett acquired 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,965.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,572,846.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tucows by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

