TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in TrueCar by 41.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TrueCar by 92.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 114,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TrueCar by 169.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.