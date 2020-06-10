Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 674.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

