Trinity Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 915 call options on the company. This is an increase of 843% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.