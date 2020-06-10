TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRS. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.03. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriMas by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.