Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.24 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

