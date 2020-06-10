Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 1,390

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 1,390 ($17.69) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Davy Research raised Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.24) to GBX 1,070 ($13.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 1,040 ($13.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.45 ($17.80).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($14.90) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.34. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($23.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.83.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Pete Redfern bought 64 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,111 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £711.04 ($904.98). Also, insider Christopher Rogers bought 78 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of £801.06 ($1,019.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 204 shares of company stock valued at $205,088.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

