TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading 6.5% Higher

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $17.43, approximately 4,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.