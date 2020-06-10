Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGS. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $951.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

