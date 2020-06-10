Traders Purchase High Volume of Verint Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 743% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 158,529 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.