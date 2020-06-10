Traders Purchase High Volume of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Call Options (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,838% compared to the average volume of 194 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Shares of FTAI opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $65,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

