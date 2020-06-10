Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,594 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,449% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GTT stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $519.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.62. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

