Traders Buy High Volume of Trinity Industries Call Options (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 843% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Cowen cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

