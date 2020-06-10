Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

