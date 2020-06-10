Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Toshiba from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

