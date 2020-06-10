Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Dell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Dell by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

