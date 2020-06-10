Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 50.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.