Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of HR opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.