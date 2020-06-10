Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $978,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 888.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.