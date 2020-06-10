Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $810,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

