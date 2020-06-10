Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,367 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 286.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after buying an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.