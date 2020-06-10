Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 450,246 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

