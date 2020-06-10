Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,265 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

LB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

