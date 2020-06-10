Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,476 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

