Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,111,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,343,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Shares of SRPT opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $159.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

