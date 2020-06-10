Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

NYSE:LII opened at $237.99 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

