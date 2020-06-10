Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,677 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WABCO were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $44,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,300 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

