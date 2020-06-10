Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after buying an additional 95,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.