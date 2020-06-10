Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 41,239 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,360. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

