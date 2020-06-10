Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE:PSB opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

