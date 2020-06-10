Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $972,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,164.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 409,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 377,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE SRC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

