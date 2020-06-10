Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 264,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

