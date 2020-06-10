Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,524 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,586,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

PAAS stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

