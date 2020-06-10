Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

