Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FirstService by 69.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 668,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $139.80 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Shares of FSV opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.