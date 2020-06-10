Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.17 Million in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.