Toronto Dominion Bank Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Capri worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

