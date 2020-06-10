Toronto Dominion Bank Has $813,000 Stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of SSR Mining worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

