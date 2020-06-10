Toronto Dominion Bank Has $733,000 Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

