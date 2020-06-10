Toronto Dominion Bank Has $694,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Colliers International Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Colliers International Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of CIGI opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.