Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Shares of Y stock opened at $561.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

