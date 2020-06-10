Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of News by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

