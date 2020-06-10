Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Norbord worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth $30,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norbord by 6,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth $7,736,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Norbord by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Norbord by 6,512.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 274,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSB. TD Securities cut shares of Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 2.51. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

