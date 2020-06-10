Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DSGX. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

