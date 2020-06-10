Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

