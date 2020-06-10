Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.